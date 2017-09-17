Thiruvananthapuram

Vegetable prices come down after Onam

Now that Onam is over and the Malayalam month of Chingam is ending, vegetables prices that were riding high on the strength of demand have come down.

Tomatoes now cost ₹25 a kg in the Chala market for wholesale and ₹30 for retail. ‘Thundan mulagu’ that had gone up to ₹300 now costs only ₹40 a kg. The wholesale price of carrot is ₹38, and of beans ₹48 a kg.

Shallots that had gone up to ₹130 a kg a few weeks ago continue to hover in the ₹95-₹100 range, says Rajesh, a retail vendor. The price of lady’s finger has dropped to ₹15 a kg, and long beans to ₹65 for the ‘nadan’ variety. By the time these reach retail shops, the prices go up.

Cauliflower, drumstick, coriander leaves, and large colocasia are still a bit costly, say vendors in Chala. Cauliflower is available in the ₹45-₹55 range. The wholesale price of drumstick is ₹40-₹45, while the retail price goes up to ₹60. Large colocasia costs ₹70 a kg, though the smaller variety is cheaper. Coriander costs ₹95 to ₹100 a kg.

VFPCK puts the retail price of ‘Nendran’ variety at ₹65 in Chala, while vendors across the city sell it for ₹70-₹75. Pineapple costs ₹30 a kg. Coconut and coconut oil prices are showing an upward trend. Wholesale price of coconut is ₹45, but the retail price comes to ₹50 a kg. Similarly, coconut oil that cost ₹190 a kg is now available for ₹210. The prices of provisions such as rice and pulses have not changed much, traders say.

