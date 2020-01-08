VCs’ meets should bolster ideas of new India: AIU president Patil

Meetings of vice chancellors should be able to strengthen ideas about a new India, former president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) S.F. Patil has said.

He was speaking at the two-day AIU South Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet on ‘Promoting research, innovation, and excellence in Indian universities’ that drew to a close at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Thuckalay, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Patil said more schemes should be drawn up to enhance the scientific expertise in the area of research. At a session in the morning on commercial interests in research and its social relevance, Vellore Institute of Technology Director Anand A. Samuel; National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Director A. Ajayaghosh; and Chennai Patent Design Deputy Controller C.N. Sasidhara spoke.

In the business session in the afternoon, AIU president M.M. Salunkhe and general secretary Pankaj Mittal spoke.

Vice Chancellors from 120-odd universities in the country, including 13 from the State, took part in the meeting.