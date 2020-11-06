Vazhamuttom coir society gets 20 automatic machines

CM inaugurates 1,000 such units across State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commissioned 20 automatic spinning machines established by the Vazhamuttom coir industrial cooperative society near Kovalam here on Thursday.

Participating at the function through videoconferencing, Mr. Vijayan reiterated the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s commitment towards regaining the State’s lost glory in the coir sector. He added that the traditional coir industry assumed the greatest priority in the sector.

The government had been able to establish 200 mills in coir cooperative societies as well as in the private sector so far. The increase in number of mechanised units was bound to help the State achieve self-sufficiency in the coir sector, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister formally launched 1,000 automatic spinning machines established in coir cooperative societies across the State on the occasion. The programme figured among the 100-day action plan of the Left Democratic Front government.

At ₹1 crore

The 20 automatic spinning machines and allied equipment at Vazhamuttom have been established at an outlay of ₹1 crore.

Their full-fledged functioning is set to enhance production and generate new jobs. The machines were made by the public-sector enterprise Kerala State Coir Machinery Manufacturing Company.

Training

Coir workers will be imparted training through the National Coir Research and Management Institute.

Finance and Coir Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presided over the function.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Sreekumar, Coir Department Special Secretary N. Padmakumar, Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V.K. Ramachandran and Coirfed managing director C. Suresh Kumar were present.