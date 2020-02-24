Vattiyurkavu development plans to take off finally

For the residents of Vattiyurkavu, the development of the perpetually clogged junction have long remained an unfulfilled promise.

Now, for the first time, works for changing the face of the junction are finally taking off, with the Public Works Minister set to lay stones for the project on March 5.

Facilities

In addition to widening the junction and construction of amenities including bus bay, toilet blocks, and a building to rehabilitate traders who will have to part with their land, the project is aimed at widening all the four major roads that converge at the Vattiyurkavu junction.

These roads include the Mannarakonam-Peroorkada road, Thoppumukku-Vattiyurkavu road, Sasthamangalam–Mannarakonam road, and Mannarakonam-Vazhayila road, measuring in total to close to 50 kilometres.

The land acquisition process, which will begin next month, is expected to take at least six months.

Since the development of the junction has been a major demand of the residents here for quite a long time, the government is hoping that the resistance to acquisition would be less.

Protest

The residents had last year, under the aegis of the Vattiyurkavu Development Action Council, staged a protest lasting several days demanding development of the junction.

“Our plan is to develop each of the four roads converging at the junction at a width of 18.5 metres each. Near the junction, we also have to acquire land for constructing the bus bay, park and toilet facilities. The Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) has already identified 3.5 acres of land for the construction of a building to rehabilitate the traders who will have to move out of their shops. At a recent meeting of the KIIFB director board, an amount of ₹27 crore was allocated for this, in addition to the ₹220-crore allocation for the junction development,” said V.K. Prashant, MLA.

Institutions including the village office and the Vattiyurkavu police station might have to be shifted as part of the junction development.

Once the land acquisition is over, a detailed project report will be prepared.