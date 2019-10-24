Vattiyurkavu bypoll: counting from 8 a.m.

The counting of votes polled in the October 21 byelection to the Vattiyurkavu Assembly segment will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom, which is the counting centre.

The initial trends could be known by 8.30 a.m., election officials said on Wednesday. The final result is expected to be out by 2 p.m.

In all, 1,23,804 of the total 1,97,570 voters — 62.66% — had cast their votes in 168 polling booths on a day marked by heavy rain in the district.

All set

All arrangements were in place for the counting of votes, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said. The votes would be counted on 14 tables in 12 rounds, he said. Postal votes would be counted first.

The strongrooms where the electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) were kept would be opened at 7 a.m, he said. Officers who have been assigned to count the votes, agents of the candidates, and other officers appointed for election-related duties alone would be allowed inside the counting centres.

Updates

After every round, the votes bagged by each candidate and the lead would be announced. In addition to this, the updates would be posted on www.trend.kerala.gov.in. The final results would be declared only after the VVPAT slips from five of the booths — a mandatory requirement — were counted and tallied, the Collector said. The five booths would be decided by the drawing of lots.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, the District Collector and the observer appointed by the Election Commission to the constituency visited St. Mary's School and inspected the arrangements.

Security tightened

Tight security is in place at St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, which is the designated counting centre for the Vattiyurkavu constituency. Only election officers, agents of the candidates and the media would be allowed through the main gate of the school. Mobile phones are banned inside the counting hall.

Holiday for St. Mary’s

Thursday will be a holiday for St Mary’s HSS, Pattom.