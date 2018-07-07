Varsity teachers slam draft Bill to replace UGC

The Kerala University Teachers’ Organisation (KUTO) has said that the proposed Higher Education Council of India (HECI), which would replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), would result in ‘ideological interference and political hoodwinking’.

In a study report on the HECI draft published by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and released to the media on Saturday, a KUTO panel said that while restructuring of the administrative structure for higher education was, in principle, a welcome decision, the HECI appeared to have been conceived with very little autonomy and financial powers.

With little autonomy and emphasis on public universities and public funded higher education institutions, the HECI might end up rolling out the red carpet for profiteering institutions.

The landscape of higher education, in terms of social, economic, cultural, political and technological aspects, has undergone tremendous transformations in the six decades after the enactment of the UGC Act in 1956, but it was hard to comprehend the rationale for portraying the UGC as evil, shutting it down and setting up a new body. KUTO welcomed the faculty-centric governance structure, but hoped that the due reservation would be ensured for women and the marginalised sections.

Welcome

“We welcome the provisions which ensure that the chairpersons and members (of HECI) shall be eminent academicians. The membership of all Chair/Vice Chairpersons of State Higher Education Councils in the advisory councils is a welcome step from the view point of federalism. We fear that the HECI will be dwarfed by the Advisory Council. We also fear that the Advisory Council will be the route for ideological interference and political hoodwinking. In our opinion, it is the most objectionable aspect of the HECI,” the report said.

Impractical

The KUTO study felt that there must be clear provisions for punishing unauthorised institutions which sell degrees and that the proposal in Section 15 (3)(a) to ‘specify learning outcomes for courses of study’ is both impractical and objectionable. In modern terminology, a course is a unit of a degree programme. Undergraduate programmes easily have 30 to 40 courses whereas PG programmes have 20-30 courses. There are hundreds of programmes in various universities. How will the HECI produce course objectives for thousands of courses? If a university department wants to add a new course, should it wait for the HECI to define its outcomes?

The key functions of such an administrative body such as promotion of innovation, industry linkages and international linkages were conspicuous by their absence in the draft, the KUTO said.