Vanishing forests

The State capital, which has been witnessing a spurt in infrastructure development, has found itself at crossroads. Going by the findings presented in the India State of Forest Report 2019, the district has seen a slight fall in its forest cover over the past two years. Presenting a development conundrum, the study throws up questions on the existing growth pattern and renews the debate on the need for a course correction.

While the forest cover of the district was 60.62% of the geographical area during the previous assessment in 2017, it has now fallen to 59.57%. Interestingly, while the area categorised as ‘very dense forest’ (tree canopy density of over 70%) remain intact at 57 sq.km., the ‘moderately dense forest’ (tree canopy density between 40-70%) and ‘open forest’ (tree canopy density between 10-40%) have shrunk during the period.

While the State government pressed ahead with improving the road network and realising many of its flagship infrastructure projects, several apartments and commercial establishments have come up in the city and its suburbs. Fearing the unforeseen consequences this unbridled building spree can throw up, environmentalists have called for steps to arrest the decline in the forest cover.

Spare a thought

“While aspiring to become industry-friendly, the State must also spare a thought for ecology. Hills are being razed down and trees felled indiscriminately for major infrastructure projects in various parts of the district. Besides, we appear to have surrendered to a consumerist culture wherein we have been witnessing an urge for an extravagant lifestyle, which has spurred numerous commercial establishments. Such factors have had an adverse impact on the environment,” laments Veena M., coordinator of Tree Walk, a tree lovers’ forum.

In recent times, the State capital witnessed much protests over the felling of around 5,000 trees for the development of the Kazhakuttam-Mukkola stretch of NH-66 bypass and the Vizhinjam international seaport. However, as part of compensatory afforestation programmes, seedlings numbering around 10 times the number of trees cut were planted on the premises of the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam.

Afforestation

Official sources point out while the practice of ‘compensating’ for the trees felled has been institutionalised by agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India, the system is seldom enforced by State-run departments and agencies. “Despite guidelines being laid down to replace trees that have been removed for various works with equivalent or more number of seedlings, such norms are rarely adhered to. Numerous trees are cut down for infrastructure projects undertaken by the Public Works Department and the Local Self-Government Department,” a source said.

Thanal Trust director Sridhar Radhakrishnan, a former member of the Tree Monitoring Committee under the Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department, is critical of the ‘outdated’ development pattern followed by government departments. “We need engineers who are capable of understanding the emerging climate and ecological issues. Sadly, most bureaucrats aspire to maintain status quo and hesitate to pursue uncharted techniques. We are in dire need of an environment-friendly growth pattern that strives for climate-resilient road and infrastructure development,” he said.

He called for greater emphasis on shade trees, which should be considered an essential infrastructure and made an integral component in road development. He also advocated wider use of the Miyawaki method of afforestation, considering the paucity of vacant spaces in the region.