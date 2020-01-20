Vaikom Sathyagraha museum set to open soon

Nine-and-a-half decades after hosting an epic struggle for social equality, the backwater town of Vaikom in Kottayam is finally set to open a museum that chronicles the important events and personalities associated with the Vaikom Sathyagraha

Kadannapally Ramachandran, Minister for Museums, Archaeology and Archives, will inaugurate the facility on Tuesday. Vaikom MLA C.K. Asha will preside. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will deliver the keynote address.

The ₹1.8-crore project is being implemented by the State Archives Department with financial assistance from the Gandhi Heritage Sites Mission under the Union government. The project has been implemented through Kerala Museum, the government-appointed nodal agency for all museums in the State.

“The museum has put on display several hundreds of documents relating to the satyagraha, and also hosts a special gallery to narrate Gandhiji’s role in the historic movement,” said J. Reji Kumar, Director, State Archives Department.

The facility also comprises photo and art galleries, besides a research centre and an interactive theatre room to screen documentaries on the subject.

Some of the key documents on display include the entire script of the three-hour conversation between Gandhiji and Idanthuruthil Devan Neelakandan Namboothiri, leader of the caste Hindu camp, interventions of Sree Narayana Guru, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, among others.

R. Chandran Pillai, Executive Director, Kerala Museum, termed the project as an attempt to reanalyse the movement that paved the way for social renaissance in Kerala, which has been largely forgotten except for occasional references in texts or speeches on history.

“The attempt is to retell the story through archival records, illustrations, texts and interactive panels and kiosks so as to ensure the involvement of visitors,” he said. The project, coming up at a property near the Vaikom boat jetty, was first proposed in 1975 with a stone-laying ceremony attended by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.