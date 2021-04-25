Vaccine drive to be suspended today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14,822 given vaccine on Saturday

The COVID-19 vaccination drive which has been under way in the capital district for around two months will be suspended for a day on Sunday.

While several vaccine-seekers claimed difficulty in reaching their vaccination centres on Saturday with the KSRTC limiting services to a considerable extent, the situation was likely to persist on Sunday.

Moreover, the need for a well-earned break for health workers was also factored in.

Besides public health institutions, private hospitals were also unlikely to administer the vaccine as bookings were not opened for Sunday on the Co-WIN portal, official sources said.

While bookings have opened up from Monday to Wednesday, the authorities have provided 2,000 slots in five sessions for the vaccination programme at the Jimmy George indoor stadium, where the distribution had been capped to 600 in the last two days.

The district could near its optimum vaccine delivery level of 15,000 as 14,822 people were administered doses across 74 centres in the district on Saturday.

These included 14,393 people who received Covishield and 429 others who were administered Covaxin.

As many as 9,757 beneficiaries were provided the second doses of the vaccine. The district vaccine store currently had over 35,000 out of the 65,000 doses that were brought two days ago.

Queue management remained a problem at many vaccination centres with several people failing to adhere to their time slots. Notwithstanding the travel restrictions on Saturday, a large queue formed outside the Jimmy George indoor stadium from as early as 7 a.m. as people jostled each other for tokens that were distributed at the venue. This left several senior citizens complaining against the lack of a proper arrangement in streamlining crowds.