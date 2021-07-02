Vaccination of transgender persons begins in Thiruvananthapuram

59 get Covaxin, Covishield to be administered to those planning to go abroad

Vaccination of transgender persons against COVID-19 got under way in the district on Thursday.

District Collector Navjot Khosa inaugurated drive, being implemented by the District Social Justice Office and the Health Department under the leadership of the district administration.

As many as 137 transgender persons from the district are registered with the Social Justice Department, though the actual number is thought to be near 200.

Of the 137 transgender persons, 59 received the first dose of Covaxin at the event. As many transgender persons wished to go abroad, a programme to administer them Covishield vaccine would be held soon, District Social Justice Officer M. Shinymol said.

Hygiene kits

The Collector inaugurated the handover of a hygiene kit to the transgender persons. The kit comprises three N-95 masks and sanitiser.

The vaccines were administered by a team from the Poojappura Women and Children Hospital and the Kerala Social Security Mission. Ms. Shinymol and Poojappura Women and Children Hospital medical officer Chitra Ravi were present.

At special homes

The District Social Justice Office also organised vaccinations for 48 residents of Sree Chitra Home at Overbridge and those of five special homes — Sraddha Charitable Society at Fort, Sahajeevan special school at Kaniyapuram, Different Arts Centre at Magic Planet, Shalom special school at Vattapara, and Central Institute on Mental Retardation at Murinjapalam.