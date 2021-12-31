Vaccination for those in 15-18 age group in Thiruvananthapuram begins on January 3

Vaccines will be available at the centres on the following Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The District Medical Officer says vaccination will be exclusively provided for the 15-18 age group in 10 select health centres in the district on all days

Vaccination for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 will begin at all government hospitals and health centres in the district on January 3. Vaccines will be available at the centres on the following Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The District Medical Officer said that vaccination will be exclusively provided for the 15-18 age group in 10 select health centres in the district on all days.

The select centres are the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; Government Ayurveda colleges; IFHC, Pangappara; Fort Taluk Hospital; General Hospital, Neyyattinkara; CHC, Kesavapuram; Taluk Hospital, Chirayinkeezhu; Taluk hospital, Attingal; Taluk hospital, Varkala; and Taluk hospital, Vithura. In all the other health centres except these 10, vaccination will be available for those above the age of 18 on Mondays and Fridays.

Online registration

Online registration for vaccination for the 15-18 age group will begin on January 1 on the website www.cowin.gov.in. The registration can be done using an account created earlier as well. Registration can also be done directly at the vaccination centre, subject to availability of vaccines.