Vaccination drive ropes in residents’ associations

Jabs at two associations tomorrow

The district administration is set to extend its COVID-19 vaccine coverage by launching vaccination drives through residents’ associations.

According to District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu, the vaccine will be administered in Pothujanam Lane in Kumaramapuram and KGRA in Maruthankuzhy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. He appealed for the participation of citizens aged above 60 years and people in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities at the camps.

He added that more residents’ associations had evinced interest towards organising such camps during Sundays. Residents associations have been asked to contact the District Medical Office (9567027770, 9447925166, 99471 57775, 6282246640 or 9946803005) to arrange vaccination camps.

150 cases in capital

The district recorded 150 COVID-19 cases and 128 recoveries as the number of active cases slightly increased to 2,151 on Friday.

As many as 1,148 people were placed under quarantine, while permitting 1236 others to conclude quarantine during the last 24 hours. Currently, 16,865 people are quarantined in their houses.

The death toll in the district stood at 869 as on Thursday. The deaths of two Thiruvananthapuram natives – a 62-year old man and 58-year old woman – were attributed to the disease on the day.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that surveillance will be stepped up to control the COVID-19 outbreak by designating sectoral magistrates to hotspots.