Vaccination drive enters second phase in capital

With 400 recoveries and 293 new cases, case graph dips to 4,437

The capital district’s COVID-19 case graph dipped significantly to 4,437 on Thursday as 400 people recovered from the illness, even while 293 were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours.

Almost all of the new cases were attributed to local transmission of the infection. One health-care worker was among those who tested positive. The death toll has grown to 788, according to official statistics available as on Wednesday when four recent deaths were added to the tally. The deceased people were two women, aged 75 and 83 years, and two men, aged 55 and 80 years.

The district administration placed 2,071 people in quarantine while an equal number of people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period. There are currently 25,926 people who are quarantined at their homes and 58 in various institutions in the district.

Vaccination

The vaccination drive has entered its second phase in the district with front-line workers, including the police, the Fire and Rescue Services, and Revenue and Local Self-Government Department officials brought under its ambit. As many as 42,000 health-care workers in the district have been administered the vaccine thus far.

In a confidence-boosting measure, State Police Chief Loknath Behera and District Collector Navjot Khosa led the front-line workers who have been lined up for vaccination as they got the jab at the General Hospital on Thursday.

Emerging after receiving the vaccination, Mr. Behera told media persons that the confidence level of the police force was expected to increase with the progress of the vaccination drive as Assembly elections were round the corner.

Dr. Khosa said 18,000 front-line workers had registered themselves on the dedicated portal for the vaccination. The drive would be completed at the earliest. Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, Manoj Abraham, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Vaibhav Saxena were among those who took part in the drive.