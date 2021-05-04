Vaccination at stadium likely to be wound up

Authorities finding difficulty in managing crowds there

Faced with criticisms over the conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the district health authorities are mulling over winding down the mega vaccination camp at Jimmy George indoor stadium.

During the initial phase of the drive, the indoor stadium enabled the district administration to inoculate sizeable numbers, even while ensuring physical distancing.

Serpentine queues

However, serpentine queues that became a common sight lately have prompted officials to reassess its future course. The large crowds were fuelled by speculations over the dwindling vaccine stock as well as growing panic against the backdrop of the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

Besides, the confidence held by senior health officials that vaccine-seekers would adhere to the allotted time-slots proved misplaced as unruly masses thronged the stadium on various occasions.

While the district authorities have announced that the vaccine would not be administered at the Jimmy George indoor stadium on Tuesday partly due to low stock, chances are high that the centre will remain closed in the days to come.

The capital district currently has nearly 7,000 vaccine doses left in its vaccine store. They will be administered through 18 vaccination centres in the district on Tuesday. These included the Government Medical College Hospitals, General Hospital, Thycaud Women and Children Hospital, district hospitals and taluk hospitals in certain places. Covaxin will be provided in Fort Taluk Hospital and Valiyathura Coastal Speciality Hospital.

With the government yet to launch vaccination for the 18-45 age group, doses will be provided for those above 45 years only. Besides, 80% of the allotted doses will be supplied through spot registration for those requiring the second dose, while the remaining can be booked online.

9,659 inoculated

On Monday, a total of 9,659 people were inoculated in the district. Of these, 9,071 people received Covishield, 588 people were administered Covaxin. As many as 8,096 people among them were provided the second doses.

The number of beneficiaries at Jimmy George indoor stadium was capped at 600, much lower than its average count of over 2,000.