Vaccination at 52 centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 May 2021 23:06 IST

COVID-19 vaccination will be available at 52 government hospitals and health-care facilities in the district on Saturday, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

Covaxin will be available at the Fort Taluk Hospital, the Coastal Specialty Hospital at Valiyathura, and the Family Health Centre, Amachal. The remaining hospitals will administer Covishield doses. The Collector urged the people to respect pandemic protocols at the vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, 9,436 people were administered their doses in the district on Friday. This included 8,787 Covishield doses and 649 Covaxin doses. In all, 2,399 people above the age of 45 received their first dose of Covishield, and 5,790, their second dose. Three hundred and fifty people received their first Covaxin dose, and 285, the second jab. A total of 422 front-line workers and 198 health-care workers received their second doses on the day.

Double masking

People who visit the centres should wear two masks, and take care to maintain a physical distance of two metres from each other. Those who have obtained their first dose from private hospitals could get their second jab from government facilities, the Collector said.

The online registration for the next day’s vaccination would be open from 3 p.m. At all the centres, 20% of the doses will be reserved for people who register online and 80% would be set aside for people whose second doses were due though spot registration.

Meanwhile, community organisations had been asked to increase facilities for cremations/burials at crematoriums and cemeteries run by them, Subcollector M.S. Madhavikutty said after a meeting with representatives of the organisations.

The organisations could seek the district administration’s help for additional manpower. If needed, crematoriums should be operated in shifts, the Subcollector said.