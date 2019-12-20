Vacation camp for tribal children from Sunday

The third phase of Agasthyante Poompattakal, a project of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) for tribal children in settlements inside the Kottoor forests, will get under way with a vacation camp on Sunday.

Being held in association with the district Scheduled Tribes development project office, the camp will be inaugurated by Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson P. Suresh. K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLA, will be present.

Nearly 250 children are expected to take part in the camp, which will conclude on December 28. A host of activities will be held to help improve the confidence of the children and aid in the development of their personality. The children will present cultural programmes each evening.

Following a request from the tribespeople, sessions by ‘moopans’ to familiarise the children with Kani traditions will be part of the modules.

Medical camp

A medical camp will be conducted during the week. In addition, a first aid team, comprising a nurse and a helper, will be present at the camp on all days. District panchayat president V.K. Madhu will be present at the valedictory of the camp. A cultural programme will be held on the occasion.