There are a few vacancies in the BTech (working professionals) evening course 2024-25 being conducted by the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET). Eligible candidates may come to the college at 10 a.m. on August 14 for spot admission, along with the following documents: SSLC book, TC, NOC, diploma certificate, mark sheet, current employment certificate, character and conduct certificate, and experience certificate. For details, contact 94472 05324 / 98477 06646 or visit www.cet.ac.in

