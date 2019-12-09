Using mnemonics to make learning easier

On a recent morning, a student police cadet (SPC) from Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, was asked by ‘Manthrika’ Anandhu to tear a piece of paper. The task was easy.

Next, he asked her to think she could not complete the task, and attempt to tear up another piece of paper. This time, she was unsuccessful, much to the amazement of the other cadets in the audience.

Anandhu, a member of the Voodoo School of Mentalism, was conducting a programme called ‘Arivum Manassum’ at the school. The trick, Anandhu explained, lay in controlling the mind. Positive thinking, he said, made all the difference. Before sitting down to study, if a student thought about the repercussions of not faring well in examinations and contrasted it with the gains from doing well such as all-round appreciation, one developed a lot of positivity and did not end up thinking that studies were a chore. ‘Arivum Manassum,’ a free programme launched in schools last month, is aimed at sharing with students tips to make studies easier and learn tricks for increasing focus and concentration. Anandhu said he used both mnemonics and mentalism to reach out to students as part of the programme, already conducted in 11 schools.

Using mnemonics, one could learn an entire textbook in a day. ‘Arivum Manassum’ has been launched with the aim of imparting such techniques to children.

During the programme, children learn tricks such as how to multiply numbers easily or how to memorise words in sequence upto 1,000 words. He teaches students tricks to improve concentration through hand-eye coordination. Regular practice, he said, yielded dividends. Anandhu also stresses on visualising the content during studies so that one doesn’t forget things soon.

The feedback from students, he says, has been very positive.