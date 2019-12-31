Useful innovations from junior science wizards

While many students at the 27th National Children’s Science Congress have come up with eco-friendly alternatives to sanitary napkins, Kritika Singh and Harshita of Pathankot have come up with a ‘mensurburner’ to dispose of sanitary napkins.

The girls looked into ways of disposal of sanitary waste, and found that it was either burnt, buried, or dumped somewhere, causing pollution and becoming a breeding place for pathogens. So, they wanted a disposal method that was easy and cheap.

They used a tin with an input tray to make their mensuburner. The base is a mesh. There is a mud pot inside that acts as an insulator to ensure safety and the heater is a coil of 1500 W.

They found that on an average it took three minutes for a napkin to burn in the incinerator, which Kritika claims does not release harmful gases.

The gases released pass through a pipe in which charcoal is placed in a container. The charcoal absorbs particulate matter caused by burning.

The pipe pass through pottassium dichromate solution and ferrous sulphate which remove the harmful sulphur and nitrogen dioxide. The ash after being mixed with neem and moringa leaves and jaggery acts as ‘mensufertilizer’ too.

Millet cups

P. Lakshmi Harika of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh has come up with millet cups as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and paper cups. Importantly, the cups help address problems of obesity and malnutrition, she says.

Lakshmi says a mix of millets flours are cleaned, dried in the sun, and powdered. To this, hot water, cumin powder, and salt is added, and a dough made. It is kept aside for 10 minutes and then shaped into cups and dried in the sun.

Food can be served in the cups, and the cups can be consumed simultaneously. To make the cups more attractive and enhance their flavour, particularly for children, vegetables such as carrot, spinach, tomato or ginger or their puree along with seasoning can be added.

The cup which costs less than ₹1 was supplied in her school for three months as part of the mid-day meal scheme. Children who were overweight were found to have lost weight, and become more active. Those who were malnourished saw their health improve, Lakshmi says.

Commercial production of the millets cups will also help provide employment to the people.

Eutrophication

A floating treatment wetland is what I. Shanmuga Priya from Puducherry has developed as an answer to excessive nutrients in waterbodies that result in eutrophication.

Human activities, she says, result in increasing amounts of nitrates and phosphates reaching ponds and rivers, leading to eutrophication. This stimulates an explosive growth of algal bloom that absorbs dissolved oxygen in the water, essential for survival of other species. Bacteria use the remaining oxygen for decomposing the dead plants and organisms.

As a solution, Shanmuga Priya planted ‘ponnanganni’ (Alternanthera sessilis) in the floating treatment wetland to prevent eutrophication. The root of ponnanganni has the capacity to absorb nitrates and phosphates, so the plant is suited for waterbodies.

Moreover, ponnanganni can be harvested and used as food. It is also used in the Indian medical system to cure corneal problems, she says. Since water treatment happens in the pond, it is cost-effective. The floating treatment wetland also reduces evaporation.

By preventing algal bloom, it can enhance the look of the waterbodies, drawing tourists, she says.