Use law to rein in noise pollution, says Minister

Noise pollution can be curbed by ensuring proper implementation of the existing laws, Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the first Global Safe Sound Parliament at the International Convention for Safe Sound at Kovalam on Saturday.

“Sound pollution leads to not just deafness, it affects the entire system in our body — the brain and cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems. Exposure to loud sound can produce memory loss, increase stress, and cause a lot of psychological and emotional problems. We can curb certain sounds through strict laws,” said the Minister.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Santanu Sen, MP, said people tend to violate the rules in spite of being aware of them.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, delivering the keynote address at the function, said that noise pollution in the country was at a much higher level when compared to European and American countries.

Aswathi Tirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai, member of the ruling family of the erstwhile Travancore, released the ‘Global Policy for Safe Sound’ at the event.

More than 500 delegates and various other personalities are participating in the three-day international conference.