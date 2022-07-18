Uproar in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council meet over building number scam

Council decided to launch probe against V.C. Sreekumar: Mayor

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation council meeting on Monday witnessed uproar over the scam related to the allotment of building numbers to illegal buildings.

Councillors belonging to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested even as Mayor Arya Rajendran attempted to explain the measures adopted by the Corporation on the issue.

Ms. Rajendran said the council had decided to launch an investigation against V.C. Sreekumar, who is employed as driver at the Nemom zonal office, in connection with the allotment of building numbers to illegal constructions.

According to her, the irregularities were detected following an investigation into the allotment of a building number at Marappalam, Pattom. Subsequent investigations had brought to light similar irregularities under the Fort and Kadakampally zonal offices of the Corporation.

Suspended

The Corporation had placed under suspension data entry employees Beenakumari and Sandhya. Mr. Sreekumar is the husband of Ms. Beenakumari. The Corporation council has decided to conduct an investigation against Mr. Sreekumar as well after it was concluded that he was involved in the irregularities.

The Mayor said that the police had been directed to carry out a detailed investigation. Ms. Rajendran alleged that the BJP and Congress councillors had needlessly created a ruckus and tried to disrupt the proceedings despite being given an opportunity to discuss the issue in detail.

The scam related to the allotment of building numbers to illegal buildings using user IDs and passwords of revenue officials was unearthed in the Corporation following a detailed inspection of building permit applications ordered by the administration for a period of two months in its zonal offices.