Upgraded lounge facility opened at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Located at domestic terminal

A newly upgraded lounge was opened for passengers in the Thiruvananthapuram international airport domestic terminal on Wednesday. Named ‘Merlot executive lounge’, the facility is located in the domestic departure security hold area on level 1. This is a new addition to the passenger service quality improvement process at the airport, said the airport authorities in a release.

The new facility with chic interiors provides a personalised service experience for guests. It promises a rejuvenating experience for travellers. The lounge is open 24/7 and offers a wide range of services, including Wi-Fi connectivity and on-screen entertainment, the release said.

South Indian, North Indian and continental menu is another attraction. A range of combos for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be made available. The lounge covers an area of 95 sq m and has a seating capacity of 46. All types of lounge membership cards will be accepted soon.

As part of enhancing the travel experience for guests, over 40 retail and dining offerings have been curated at the airport. An exciting array of new store openings are also planned, said the release.