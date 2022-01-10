Thiruvananthapuram

U.P.-registered car, painted with anti-Modi slogans, found abandoned in Thiruvananthapuram

The car confiscicated by the Meuseum Police, in Thiruvananthapuram on January 9, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

The Museum police took into custody a Uttar Pradesh-registered car that was abandoned in front of a private hotel in Pattom under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The seized vehicle was found to be painted with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the police, the driver of the car had fled from the hotel after being involved in an argument with the employees there.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. Soon, the car was towed to the Museum police station. The dog and forensic squads screened the vehicle before it was shifted to the Armed Reserve camp in Nandavanam.

Farmers’ protest

The car has apparently been registered in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh under the name of a Punjab native. The paintings invoked various controversies including the farmers’ protest.

The police found bags containing used clothes, electronics items and cables from the car. An enquiry has been launched into the incident.


