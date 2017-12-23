Unmarked vehicles, concealed cameras to police festival/Police unviels security plan for X’mas and New Year

Unmarked police vehicles equipped with concealed cameras and scores of plainclothes officers are centre to the law enforcement’s security plan to protect churchgoers and revellers against petty crime and road accidents during Christmas and New Year.

City Police Commissioner P. Prakash said the city would see a heightened night vigil and street racing, car and bike stunts and drunken driving. He said another priority was to protect the homes of residents leaving town for holidays.

The police have asked residents to report their absence to local station house officers. They also hope to enlist members of the neighbourhood watch scheme to keep a tab on unoccupied homes and alert and guide police patrols.

The police have also urged residents to report strangers and movement of unknown vehicles, if any, in the background of the robberies in Thrissur. They were investigating an outside State gang in connection with the crimes that targeted aloof and affluent homes at night.

The police have asked lodges, hotels and homes to inform them about suspicious guests. Motorbike and foot patrols will extend the police presence into residential areas.

The police will use extra cameras mounted on elevated platforms to cover popular weekend destinations like Kovalam, Shangumugham and Veli. They will not interfere with genuine revelry. But rowdy drinking in the open and stalking and harassment of women will be discouraged. The police said they might not set a time for hotels, resorts and private member clubs to end New Year celebrations. But such establishments will have to obey government rules regarding the closure time for bars, legal sound limit (no loudspeakers in public space after 10 p.m.) and firework displays if any.

Officials said New year celebrations in coastal areas were likely to be low key, given the Ockhi cyclone disaster that bereaved several fisherfolk families of their sole breadwinners. Many fishers who had gone to sea last month remained untraced.

Two officers in the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police will oversee the security plan.