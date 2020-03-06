University denies delay in NAAC re-accreditation steps

The University of Kerala has brushed aside allegations of an inordinate delay in approaching the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for re-accreditation following the expiry of the previous accreditation.

The university dispensation has had to defend itself in the backdrop of a complaint submitted by former Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan to the Governor in which he flagged the expiry of the NAAC accreditation on March 2.

He also accused the university of ‘culpable negligence’ for failing to initiate the necessary steps for the third cycle of accreditation.

While the university had been first accredited in 2003 with B++ grade, the long-delayed steps for the second cycle of accreditation was initiated in 2014 during the tenure of Dr. Radhakrishnan as the Vice Chancellor.

The efforts came several years after the five-year period of the initial accreditation had expired in 2008.

The university was subsequently re-accredited in the second cycle with A Grade on March 3, 2015.

‘Half-hearted steps’

In his complaint, the former Vice Chancellor alleged that the university authorities had taken only ‘half-hearted steps’ and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, which was mandated primarily with ensuring re-accreditation, had been conducting some peripheral activities alone without prioritising its primary responsibility.

He lamented that the alleged delay could adversely affect the career prospects of students.

However, Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar said the university had initiated the necessary steps for re-accreditation well in advance.

The Institutional Information for Quality Assessment, the submission of which marked the first step in this regard, had been sent to the NAAC prior to the expiry of the previous accreditation. The requisite fee had also been paid.

“We have been awaiting an intimation from the NAAC following which we will upload the Self-Study Report. The process will be followed by a visit by a peer team of the NAAC to assess various parameters,” Dr. Ajayakumar said, adding that the student community was not bound to be affected in any manner in the interim period of assessment.