Thiruvananthapuram

University College unduly targeted, says Principal

more-in

‘Academics not affected in any way’

The ongoing campaign that targeted University College was motivated by political interests, college Principal in-charge G. Santhosh Kumar alleged.

“There are claims that were grossly exaggerated to further the political agenda of a certain quarter. Such campaigns were quite natural on campuses that witnessed a massive influence for a particular student organisation. However, propagating falsehoods at the expense of an institution that has contributed much for the country is unjustifiable,” Prof. Kumar said.

While political activism in the college has never been unruly, the head of the institution said that recent set of events prompted steps for improvement. “We have had a word with the college union and have asked them to rectify any shortcomings in their style of functioning,” he added.

Prof. Kumar added that campus politics had no effect on the college’s academic performance over the years. The institution had produced numerous university toppers. Besides, the admission last rank details stood testimony that there was immense demand for their courses.

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2019 12:41:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/university-college-unduly-targeted-says-principal/article28236897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story