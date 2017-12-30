University College sees a seniors’ party

It was not just another alumni meet. The ‘senior citizens’ of the University College got together at their alma mater and went back in time to revisit the golden memories.

The University College Alumni Senior Citizens’ Association (UCASCA), a collective of the college alumni aged above 60 years, celebrated its 13th annual ‘Golden Nostalgia’ event (Founders’ Day) on the college premises on Saturday. Around 120 members attended the get-together to mark the anniversary of their association that was formed in 2005.

The association organised a ‘Guru Vandanam’ session to felicitate 84-year-old celebrated teacher S. Ponnayyan, who was a student of the college during 1953-57, and later returned as a teacher, before eventually retiring as Principal of the college.

UCASCA president S.A. Azeem, secretary K. Vittal Das, and treasurer V. Prabhakaran Nair spoke on the occasion. University College principal- in-charge G. Santhosh Kumar appealed to the alumni to extend their wholehearted support for the development of the institution that celebrated its 150th anniversary a year ago.

The association felicitated five octogenarians who turned up for the function.