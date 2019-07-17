University College in reform mode

The functioning of University College, which has come under intense scrutiny for the violent incidents on campus, is in for a major overhaul. The Directorate of Collegiate Education has proposed several reforms at the 153-year-old institution.

In a bid to improve the academic environment, the directorate has decided to restrict entry to the college. Those other than teachers and students of the college will not be permitted entry onto the premises, Additional Director of Collegiate Education K.K. Suma said, following discussions with the Principal-in-charge and other senior officials of the college.

“The college will come under the strict control of the Principal and the teaching community. Any deviation from the policy will be brought to the notice of the government for remedial steps. The institution will be required to strictly adhere to utmost discipline that is necessary on campuses. Students will be advised to uphold a positive attitude that contributes towards improving the academic environment,” she told the media.

Internal panels

Stringent steps will also be taken to rein in excessive campus activism.

Banners, posters, and graffiti will be removed at the earliest.

Student organisations will be required to seek permission of either the Directorate of Collegiate Education or the Principal to set up flag poles or install banners on the campus.

Internal committees will be constituted in each study department and the responsibility of students will come under class tutors.

A room has been identified on the campus for storing answer sheets and coordinating every examination-related activity.

Readmission

Dr. Suma said that readmission would no longer be permitted in the college.

There had been instances of students discontinuing courses without completing semesters and returning to gain admission again.

A recommendation has been forwarded to the government to implement the proposal.

Besides, the college will not be used as examination centre for any external examinations, including those conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, in the future.

Classes will resume within two days under tight vigil of the police, which will continue at least for a few days, she added.