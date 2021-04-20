University classes to go online from today

The alarming spread of COVID-19 has prompted the University of Kerala to return to the online mode of teaching for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from Tuesday.

The Syndicate also decided to instruct hostel wardens to send home all residents of its hostels on the Karyavattom campus and the women’s hostel at Thycaud, except research scholars, at the earliest.

The classes conducted by the University Institutes of Technology, University Institutes of Management, University Engineering College and BEd centres will also go online.