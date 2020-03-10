Thiruvananthapuram

University cancels functions

The University of Kerala has called off its upcoming programmes, including public functions and seminars, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The university authorities have deferred the Academic Summit that was scheduled for Wednesday to chalk out a framework for its future programmes.

The university has also sanctioned a one-week holiday for students who have gone to their native places in districts where alert has been sounded by the State government.

The wardens of the university hostels have also been instructed to monitor and restrict the movement of students on the premises.

Students have been advised to refrain from participating in gatherings or festivities. Public meetings and celebrations have also been restricted on the Karyavattom campus.

In line with the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and State government advisory, seminars, conferences and tour programmes planned by the study departments of the university have also been called off.

