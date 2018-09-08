Uniform rates soon for parking lots

The city Corporation has initiated steps to enforce its parking policy that seeks to rein in commercial establishments which levy parking fees in violation of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR).

The local body has issued notification making it mandatory for such establishments to obtain licence for operating parking lots.

Fines up to ₹5,000

They will be required to remit an annual licence fee of ₹3,000, failing which fines amounting to ₹5,000 would be slapped on them.

The move comes around two months after the Corporation council had approved the policy.

A by-law in this regard was presented before the council in the wake of numerous complaints about illegal collection of parking fees by hospitals, shopping malls and other large establishments, some of which charge up to ₹50 per hour as parking fee for four-wheelers.

Flouting norms

While the KMBR stipulates that commercial outlets provide free parking space in proportion to the building’s area and levy parking fees only on additional areas, many establishments charge customers for all spaces attached to the building. Besides, parking fee could be levied for the additional area only after obtaining the licence issued by the Corporation. Private parking lots will also be required to comply with the law.

Town Planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan said the local body had begun to receive applications for licences required to operate parking lots.

The issue will be taken up at the next council meet to revisions need to be incorporated prior to the policy’s implementation.

Two categories

With the implementation of the law, parking lots will be required to charge uniform rates approved by the Corporation. Parking fees will be charged under two categories – facilities covered by a roof and those that are not.

Rates to be levied

In the case of parking lots with roof, the rates will vary (depending upon the duration) from ₹8 to ₹10 for two-wheelers, ₹12 to ₹15 for autorickshaws, ₹15 to ₹20 for cars, ₹20 to ₹25 for SUVs, ₹25 to ₹30 for mini-vans, ₹30 to ₹35 for mini-buses, ₹40 to ₹45 for buses and lorries, and ₹80 to ₹120 for large trucks.

For uncovered parking lots, the rates will be between ₹3 to ₹4 for two-wheelers, ₹5 to ₹6 for autorickshaws, ₹8 to ₹10 for cars, ₹10 to ₹12 for SUVs, ₹15 to ₹20 for mini-vans, ₹20 to ₹25 for mini-buses, ₹30 to ₹40 for buses and lorries, and ₹60 to ₹100 for large trucks.