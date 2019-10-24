Unicef lauds State’s role in child rights

The decentralised model of governance in Kerala has demonstrated how children’s rights can be honoured and realised as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Pinaki Chakraborty, Chief – Social Policy, Unicef State office for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has said.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Role of decentralisation in achieving child rights’ organised by the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training and UNICEF here on Wednesday.

Mr. Chakraborty said 2019 marked 30 years of the adoption of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. India signed and ratified the convention that articulates universal rights for children’s survival, development, protection and participation in 1992. The same year, through amendments to the Constitution, local self-governance was introduced in rural and urban India.

This paved the way for decentralisation and people’s participation in planning at the local level. It was recognised globally that children’s issues were also best addressed through effective local government systems. “Child rights and local governments are intimately linked,” Dr. Chakraborty said.

In Kerala, local governments had high fiscal autonomy and money given by the government to implement their own Plans. The Kerala Panchayati Raj Act also encouraged them to make their own development plans.

This, he said, allowed the local self-governments to make policy changes that reflected the needs and preferences of children.

Dr. Chakraborty cited a number of activities to illustrate how child rights were implemented in a decentralised setting in the State. For instance, Kudumbashree, anganwadi, and ASHA workers helped with awareness generation, home visits, and monitoring in areas such as water and sanitation and immunisation.

Data collection and maintenance of records at the anganwadi workers level helped analyse children’s health and nutrition status. Local self-governments supported children with disabilities while Kudumbashree’s Balasabhas provided a participatory space for children to interact with panchayats on issues affecting them.

This Kerala model had won global recognition and should be preserved and strengthened, Dr. Chakraborty said.

Felicitated

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, in the inaugural address, said Kerala had taught the country a lot about decentralisation. However, the federal structure in the country was under threat. State governments’ powers were being taken away. There was need to strongly support efforts to strengthen decentralisation and federalism, he said.

The Speaker also gave away certificates to learners of the fifth batch of certificate course in Parliamentary Practice and Procedure, besides inaugurating the sixth batch.