Unauthorised posters, banners removed

Thiruvananthapuram

03 April 2019 01:03 IST

Candidates cannot use private vehicles for campaigning

Over 2,000 unauthorised posters, banners, and wall writings are being removed every day by the 56 squads looking into violation of the model code of conduct in the district, Assistant Collector Priyanka G. has said.

A majority of the poll code violation complaints related to putting up of posters and banners and defacement of property.

Ms. Priyanka said one anti-defacement squad and three model code of conduct-cum-flying squad was operational at the district level. There were such squads for each of the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district too.

As many as 766 complaints have been received through cVigil (it stands for Vigilant Citizen) so far. Of them 693 have been found correct. Of the complaints received through cVigil, over 71% cases relate to putting up posters and banners without permission. Property defacement complaints make up 4% of the total complaints. Complaints pertaining to religious or communal speeches or messages come to 7%.

Following the crackdown on printing presses for publishing campaign material in violation of the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, there had been an increase in awareness regarding the same. However, a significant number of the pamphlets were not being printed in the State but in Tamil Nadu. The district administration was mulling strengthening the checkpoints and posting static surveillance teams there.

Those who could not accesss cVigil owing to network issues or because they did not have an Android phone or did not know how to use smartphones could register complaints offline on phone number 0471 273 0307.

Private vehicles

Private vehicles cannot be used for campaigning by candidates. The Regional Transport Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, said this in a clarification sought by the Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Collector, RR, Thiruvananthapuram, of the Nedumangad Assembly constituency. Transport vehicles will have to be used for campaigning. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told The Hindu that transport vehicles and hired vehicles could be used by the candidates for campaigning.