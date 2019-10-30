UK team wants tie-up in health sector with State

A team of researchers and academicians from Birmingham City University, UK, visited Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here on Tuesday to discuss the possibilities of cooperating with the State in various sectors, including nursing, mental health and Ayurveda.

Biomedical engineering initiatives and research in augmented reality were some of the topics that came up for discussion.

An official release issued by the Health Minister said that Kerala had offered its assistance and expertise to ensure quality and standards for the Ayurevedic spas functioning abroad.