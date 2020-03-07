Ujjwala Balyam award for Aarcha

Thiruvananthapuram

07 March 2020 00:58 IST

Aarcha A.J., a Class 9 student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mukkolakkal, has bagged the Ujjwala Balyam award, instituted by the Women and Child Development Department, from the district.

The award is presented to children who have exemplary talent in arts, sports, literature, science, or social issues as part of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICDS).

Aarcha was the children’s president and speaker at the Children’s Day celebrations organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in 2016 and 2017.

She is the winner of the Union government’s Inspire award and has won many prizes for elocution, including the P.C. Alexander Memorial award for elocution.

She is learning classical dances and Kathakali and has passed the fifth grade keyboard exam of the London School of Music.