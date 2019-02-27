UIT teachers complain of denial of benefits

Several issues related to the functioning of self-financing institutions under the University of Kerala came up during a university-level adalat convened by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on Tuesday.

Numerous complaints of denial of benefits to employees cropped up, prompting the Minister to order immediate steps to address the issue.

Teachers at various University Institutes of Technology (UITs) complained that they were denied remuneration commensurate with their workload.

Many who have been working for around 15 years earned ₹25,000, a mere fraction compared to the remuneration of teachers in government and aided colleges.

Adding to their plight, they had been denied annual increment till recently.

One of the complainants, a teacher at a UIT centre in Thiruvananthapuram, complained that he was yet to be reimbursed for expenses, including travel expenses, for duties assigned to him in other centres, including those in Alappuzha and Cherthala, in the past six years. He was regularly deputed for valuation of theory papers and laboratory examinations in three colleges over the years. Many participants complained that salary disbursal had often been delayed, at times, even as late as the third week of the month.

Infra issues

The teaching community also raised the issue of lack of infrastructure at UITs. Another complained that only five computers were provided for the lab examinations of 40 students, thus stretching the exams to up to 8 p.m.

Expressing displeasure over the state of affairs, Dr. Jaleel instructed the university officials to disburse all outstanding dues to the staff at the earliest and introduce an online portal for salary disbursal.

He called for enhancing infrastructure facilities while implementing a hike in students’ fees.

The delay in revaluation of LLB examinations was also raised. In view of a controversy over the alleged granting of low marks to a group of final-year LLB students, the university decided to rope in the services of teachers from outside the State for revaluation. However, this delayed the examination process. Dr. Jaleel directed the university to revert to the previous system, saying that the entire system should not be disrupted on the basis of an isolated incident.