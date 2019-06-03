UHT milk production to be stepped up

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) is gradually stepping up production of long shelf-life UHT milk - milk processed at ultra high temperatures - with demand for the product showing an increase in the State.

Milma chairman P.A. Balan said that the new Milma plant at Sreekandapuram, Kannur, which boasts a 30,000 litre capacity UHT milk unit, will be inaugurated after the current Assembly session ends in early July.

According to senior Milma officials, the plant is already running on a trial basis and UHT milk production has touched 5,000-6,000 litres. The UHT milk also comes fortified with Vitamins A and D, with Milma having launched a programme to extend fortification to all its milk brands.

“The Sreekandapuram plant has a capacity of one lakh litres a day. The UHT unit is capable of producing 30,000 litres at present, but it can be increased to one lakh litres if needed. We are expanding its distribution to more districts,” Mr Balan said. According to him, the milk, which comes in half-litre and 200 ml packets, is slightly higher-priced than the regular Milma milk.

No refrigeration

The USP of UHT milk is that it does not require refrigeration and can be kept in ambient temperatures without spoiling for up to 90 days. In Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) parlance, UHT refers to the process of heating milk “to at least 135ºC for one second or more in a continuous flow and then packing under aseptic conditions in hermetically sealed containers to ensure preservation at room temperature for a period of not less than fifteen days from the date of manufacture.”