UDF confident of scoring historic win in district

Candidates are fielded based on their winnability, says DCC chief

Considering the setbacks that the Congress suffered in the district in the local body elections of 2015, the task ahead should have appeared daunting to its leaders, but District Congress Committee (DCC) president Neyyattinkara Sanal appeared supremely confident when The Hindu spoke to him late this week. Saying that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will register a historic win in the district, he said the front would come to power in the city Corporation and the district panchayat and capture the municipalities.

“There is clear anti-incumbency in the air now. The people want to end the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule in the Corporation, which has failed to raise it to the pride of place deserved of a capital city. We will certainly make a huge comeback,” he said.

Admitting that the failure of the Congress in 2015, especially in the Corporation, was owing to issues in the candidate selection, Mr. Sanal said all such problems had been ironed out this time.

Tough action

“We lost out last time mainly owing to the rebel menace. But this time, we have fielded candidates based on their winnability. In places where two or three names were finalised, we had a subcommittee to arrive at an understanding. This time, there are no rebels who can mount a serious challenge to our chances. As for the ouster of several leaders and members in the district, we had to initiate tough action against those who had fielded themselves or supported candidates against those fielded by our allies. We have to respect our allies,” he said.

Reacting to allegations by both the LDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party that the UDF had gone slow on the campaigning front to aid the opposite front, Mr. Sanal said these were meant to hide the unholy nexus between the LDF and the BJP.

“Both of them view the Congress as their main adversary. The BJP will become inconsequential in the Corporation this time. The fight is between the UDF and the LDF,” he said.