Two youths held with MDMA

The Thiruvananthapuram City police arrested two youths with alleged possession of nearly 10 gm of synthetic drug MDMA on Wednesday.

The Special Action Group against Organised Crimes team spearheaded the operation to nab Muhammed Adil (27) and Noufal Khan (31) of Poonthura whose arrests were recorded at the Kovalam and Poonthura police stations respectively. They were purportedly caught with possession of 3.35 gm and 6.32 gm of the contraband respectively.

Noufal is known to smuggle narcotic substances from other States for supply in various parts of the city. Further investigation will be conducted to identify the source of the drugs as well as other members of the racket, City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar said.