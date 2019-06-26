Two women inmates escape from prison

Two prisoners allegedly escaped from the Women’s Prison and Correctional Home at Attakulangara in the city on Tuesday evening.
Sandhya and Shilpa, the escaped prisoners, were both in remand for economic offences.
Cases are pending against them in the Pallikkal and Nagarur police stations.
Premises searched
The prison officials launched a search for the two around 4 p.m., when some other prison inmates informed the officials that Sandhya and Shilpa had disappeared from the prison premises.
Jail officials and the police carried out unsuccessful searches within the prison and outside.
Efforts on
Director General Police (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh and other officials reached the prison as soon as their disappearance was reported. Their photographs and identification details have been sent to various police stations.
