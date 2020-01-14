Two T.N. natives held for murder

The Kilimanoor Police on Monday arrested two Tamil Nadu natives allegedly involved in the murder of a 40-year old construction worker on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Murugan (37) and Krishnan (38). They were arrested from the Varkala Railway Station, from where they were allegedly planning to catch a train to their native State.

According to the police, 40-year-old Chellamani, the deceased, and the accused were working at the construction site of the new building for the Kilimanoor grama panchayat. Nidheesh, another worker, had filmed the accused duo involved in a drunken brawl during working hours, using the deceased’s mobile phone. He had sent this video clip to the Ernakulam-based contractor over whatsapp.

The duo attacked Nidheesh and Chellamani over this in front of the Panchayat office on Sunday night, around 9.30 p.m. Chellamani died in the attack, while Nidheesh who sustained serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital.