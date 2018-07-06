Two SDPI activists held

more-in

Two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists have been arrested by the Karamana police in connection with a clash between the SDPI and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists at Kunjalummoodu two days ago.

The arrested have been identified as Thowfiq and Sufiyan of Karamana.

They have been accused of being involved in a clash with the DYFI workers who were taking out a march in the area on Tuesday in protest against the murder of SFI activist Abhimanyu, a student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

Policemen injured

The SDPI activists allegedly hurled stones at the agitators, resulting in a full-blown clash.

Two policemen had also sustained injuries in the incident.

A group of SDPI workers took out a demonstration to the Karamana police station in protest against the arrest of the activists.

Meanwhile, V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, accused the police of barging into houses in Pallivila, near Kunjalummoodu, and assaulting several people, including women, who were not part of the incident.

He condemned the alleged attack on innocent people.

Mr. Sivakumar demanded that the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) initiate stringent action against those responsible for the incident.