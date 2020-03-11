Two men held with hashish oil

Excise officials on Tuesday arrested two habitual offenders with alleged possession of 1.10 litres of hashish oil that is estimated to cost over ₹1 crore.

Those arrested were identified as Sudheesh, 27, and Justin P. Mathew, 32, both hailing from Melukavu in Kottayam. They were apprehended from Enchakkal by a team led by the Thiruvananthapuram excise enforcement and anti-narcotic special squad circle inspector Ani Kumar T. at around 10.30 a.m.

Surveillance

They were nabbed after being placed under surveillance for close to a week. The duo is suspected to have come to hand over the contraband to a client.

Efforts are under way to identify the others involved in the racket. The duo has been accused of supplying the contraband to various parts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi after purportedly procuring them from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They were found to have concealed the hashish oil in two bottles of a branded coconut oil.

Sudheesh has been involved in a narcotics case that has been registered by the Bengaluru police.