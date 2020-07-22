Two lakh masks to be provided to all houses in Thiruvananthapuram coastal areas

Two lakh masks and 50,000 sanitisers will be provided to all houses in the coastal areas of the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, including at Poonthura where community transmission has been reported, V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, has said.

Sanction had been received for utilising ₹34 lakh from the MLA fund, a statement from the MLA here on Tuesday said. The masks and sanitisers would be distributed in a week at Poonthura, Manikyavilakom, Beempally, Beempally East, Valiathura, Vallakkadavu, Muttathara, Shanghumughom, and Vettucaud. The masks would be provided through Poonthura hospital, Valiathura coastal specialty hospital, and Fort taluk hospital.