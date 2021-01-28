Thiruvananthapuram

Two held for selling ganja

The Poojappura police on Wednesday arrested two people on charges of selling ganja.

The accused have been identified as Goutham (31) from Mannammoola, and Jaison Jude (25) from Vettukad.

The police seized two kilograms of ganja and a motorcycle from them. According to the police, the duo used to deliver ganja to those who place the order over phone.

