Two held at Mumbai airport

The Thumba police have arrested two youths from the Mumbai airport on the charge of attempting to murder a man back home.

The police said Binoy, alias Joju, 21, of Pallithura, and Sajan, alias ‘Parinthu’ Sajan, 27, also of Pallithura, were attempting to flee the country for the Gulf region when they were arrested.

The duo on February 16 had entered the house of a couple and hacked them following a dispute with them the same evening over bike racing. The man was seriously injured while his wife sustained minor injuries.

The duo then went absconding. They also procured visiting visas to flee to Abu Dhabi where the mother of one of them worked.

The police, in the meanwhile, had arrested a person who had helped the duo. From him, they came to know of the accused’s plan to flee the country.

A three-member team from the Thumba station left for Mumbai, and a lookout notice was also issued. The accused were arrested on February 27 while waiting for the boarding pass to travel to Abu Dhabi. They were produced at the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai and brought to the State on transit remand.