Thiruvananthapuram

Two found dead under suspicious circumstances in Thiruvananthapuram

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his neighbour, a woman, to death before committing suicide in his house near Attingal on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Santhosh Kumar alias Shinu of Mani Mandiram in Kaduvayil and Santhikrishna, 35, of Krishnavilasom House in Kaduvayil. The police suspect Santhosh Kumar to have murdered Santhikrishna, with whom he was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship, before hanging himself from the ceiling in his house. The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. when they were alone in their houses, the police said.

While Santhosh is survived by wife Vijitha and children Milan and Mayukha, Santhikrishna leaves behind husband Biju, who works abroad, and children Abhishek and Aami. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital. (Suicide Prevention Helpline Number: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).

