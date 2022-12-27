ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day Changathikoottam residential camp kicks off at Kilimanoor

December 27, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day residential camp for differently abled children in the limits of the Kilimanoor block resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, got under way as part of the Changathikoottam inclusive education programme at the Government Lower Primary School, Vellalloor, on Tuesday.

Differently abled children from Class I to XII are housed under one roof at the camp, held with the aim of overcoming their physical and mental challenges, recognising and honing their talents, and ensuring their socialisation.

Besides 25 differently abled students, 15 other students from various schools are taking part in the camp. Theatre activities, crafts, nature walk, cultural evening, campfire, aerobics, and skit will be held as part of the camp jointly inaugurated by Government High School, Kilimanoor, student Gouri J.U. and Nagaroor grama panchayat president D. Smitha.

The valedictory on Wednesday will be inaugurated by district panchayat vice president A. Shailaja Beegam.

