Two candidates file papers in district

Two candidates submitted their papers in the district on Friday, the second day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan and Independent S. Susheelan submitted their nominations to District Collector K. Vasuki, who is also the Returning Officer.

However, in the Attingal Lok Sabha segment, no candidates filed their nominations on Friday.

With this, the number of candidates who have submitted their nominations in Thiruvananthapuram in the first two days has touched four. In Attingal, one candidate filed papers on Thursday.

Nominations can be filed till April 4 on working days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scrutiny will be held on April 5. Nominations can be withdrawn till April 8.

Meanwhile District Collector K. Vasuki said thermocol products should not be used during campaigning.

Thermocol products, plates, or containers should not be used for serving food during election meetings either. She said directions had been issued to the model code of conduct squads to check the use of PVC flex, other plastic products, and thermocol that proved hazardous when burnt.

Panchayat Deputy Director R. Hilk Raj has been made nodal officer in charge of steps to remove unauthorised advertisement boards, banners, and flags in rural areas of the district and for receiving complaints from the public in this regard.

For registering complaints, call ph: 9496040610, WhatsApp on 9446510368 or e-mail: [email protected]