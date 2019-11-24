Two arrested for brutal assault on juvenile

Two history-sheeters have been arrested by the Pettah police for allegedly abducting and grievously injuring a juvenile.

The accused have been identified as R. Arun, 33, of Puthenpalam, near Kannammoola, and B. Rajesh, 34, of Kolloor. The duo have been accused of assaulting 14-year old Neeraj, who hails from Anayara late Friday.

According to the police, both arrested were Neeraj’s father Raj’s friends. The incident occurred when the victim was alone in his house and the duo were consuming liquor close by. Having found one of their mobile phones to have gone missing, they rushed to Neeraj’s house and accused him of theft.

They purportedly took him to an abandoned location near the NH-66 bypass on a motorcycle. The duo then went on to brutally attack Neeraj, who suffered fractures on his arms and legs, and serious internal injuries. After dropping him off near his house, the accused allegedly threatened Neeraj against revealing his ordeal. However, a few people who witnessed the conversation alerted the police.